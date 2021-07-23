Shearman & Sterling To Require In-Office Work 3 Days A Week

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP has laid out a remote work policy for its global workforce, with attorneys required to work in the office three days a week starting Sept. 13, according to the firm. The majority of Shearman employees globally will be required to work in the office on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday every week in order to "ensure entire teams will be together the majority of the time and we are able to continue developing and training our lawyers," a firm statement provided to Law360 on Friday said. Exceptions to that rule will be fully in-office employees such as receptionists,...

