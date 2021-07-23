Black IP Atty Asks Justices To Rule Title VII Covers Partners

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Black attorney who said she was belittled and berated after she complained about the way intellectual property firm Myers Bigel PA treated female workers is urging the nation's highest court to hold that Title VII — the cornerstone federal workplace discrimination law — can cover law firm shareholders. Buckley Beal LLP, one of the firms representing Shawna Lemon, said Thursday that it had filed a petition on her behalf asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a January Fourth Circuit ruling that held she couldn't pursue race and gender discrimination claims against Myers Bigel under Title VII because she was...

