McSwain 'Partisan Disgrace' Letter Puts Firm In Awkward Spot

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- While Duane Morris LLP has sought to distance itself from comments made by firm partner and former U.S. attorney William McSwain calling Pennsylvania's presidential election a "partisan disgrace," the firm's ongoing work fighting claims of election irregularities in the state raises questions about possible conflicts, experts say. McSwain, who stepped down from the Philadelphia U.S. attorney's office in January and then joined Duane Morris, made headlines for a letter he sent to former President Donald Trump last month sharply criticizing the presidential election in Pennsylvania and claiming that the U.S. Department of Justice called him off pursuing allegations of irregularities and...

