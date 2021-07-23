Attys Seek Fees For Outerwear Biz Stock Award Rescission

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- An investor has sued outerwear manufacturer Jerash Holdings Inc. in Delaware Chancery Court asserting his counsel, Ashby & Geddes and Levi & Korsinsky, should be awarded legal fees for their work getting improperly awarded stock options rescinded. In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, stockholder Jeffrey Edelman asserts the New-Jersey based Jerash should compensate his counsel for their work to claw back proceeds generated from stock sales that resulted from option awards granted to three company officers and a consultant in April. The value of the rescinded options was $2.8 million as of the rescission date, Edelman claims. "Plaintiff and his counsel...

