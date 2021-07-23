Pay-Later Startup Zilch Nabs $110M To Fuel Growth

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Buy-now, pay-later startup Zilch said Friday it raised an additional $110 million in an extension to its Series B round that will help the U.K.-based fintech launch in the U.S. and amp up its marketing at home. The funding is a combination of debt and equity, and builds on the $80 million in Series B financing that Zilch raised earlier this year, the announcement said. Zilch touts a "fully regulated" buy-now, pay-later platform that allows users to spread payments over six weeks. Rather than partner with specific retailers like many of its competitors, Zilch can be used with any retailer that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS