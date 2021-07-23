Eurazeo Lands $1.9B For European Tech Fund

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The private equity arm of Eurazeo said Friday it sealed its latest fund after raising more than €1.6 billion (about $1.9 billion) to help it continue investing in European technology companies. Eurazeo said in a statement it exceeded its initial fundraising target and that Eurazeo Group is contributing about $377 million to the fund with another roughly $235 million coming from retail clients. Eurazeo Growth III will continue the firm's 2014 strategy of investing in technology companies focused on areas such as business-to-business software as a service, cybersecurity and financial technology, the statement said. "We are delighted by the trust that...

