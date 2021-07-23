GCs, Compliance Chiefs Urge Action On Disability Inclusion

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Top attorneys from The Coca-Cola Co., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Unilever PLC and other large companies have banded together to call on other general counsel and chief compliance officers to improve the inclusion of those with disabilities in their departments. Bjarne Tellmann, pharmaceutical giant GSK's senior vice president and general counsel, together with Prashant Dubey, vice president of contracts solutions and disability inclusion at legal services and technology company Elevate Services Inc., co-authored an undated open letter signed by several legal executives requesting action. Tellmann and Dubey asked their peers "to make a simple commitment in 2021 — take one concrete action toward improving...

