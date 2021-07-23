Schiff Hardin Boosts Associate Pay

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Schiff Hardin LLP is the latest law firm to offer associates raises as BigLaw shops scramble to retain talent in a competitive market for industry's junior attorneys, leadership there confirmed Friday. The firm will increase salaries to $205,000 for associates admitted to the bar in 2020 and 2021 and boost pay for other associate classes, Schiff Hardin Managing Partner Joseph Krasovec said in a statement to Law360 Pulse. "We recognize the value our many talented associates bring to our clients and the firm and we are committed to recruiting the best and brightest lawyers to Schiff Hardin," Krasovec said. "Effective September...

