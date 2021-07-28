How Purchasers, Debtors Can Navigate CBAs In Bankruptcy

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Commercial bankruptcy filings rose 29% in 2020, with more than 7,100 businesses seeking Chapter 11 protection as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged revenues.[1] That trend appears likely to continue, particularly in business sectors with unionized workforces, such as hospitality, manufacturing, and oil and gas. What happens to collective bargaining agreements in bankruptcy? If the debtor employer plans to continue operations, it may seek relief from the bankruptcy court from such agreements, which, unlike commercial contracts, are not unilaterally revocable. If the debtor employer plans to sell its assets, there are potential options for a purchaser that achieve a parallel result....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS