How Purchasers, Debtors Can Navigate CBAs In Bankruptcy

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Commercial bankruptcy filings rose 29% in 2020, with more than 7,100 businesses seeking Chapter 11 protection as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged revenues.[1] That trend appears likely to continue, particularly in business sectors with unionized workforces, such as hospitality, manufacturing, and oil and gas.

What happens to collective bargaining agreements in bankruptcy?  

If the debtor employer plans to continue operations, it may seek relief from the bankruptcy court from such agreements, which, unlike commercial contracts, are not unilaterally revocable.

If the debtor employer plans to sell its assets, there are potential options for a purchaser that achieve a parallel result....

