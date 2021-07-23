US Holds Off On Vietnam Tariffs After Currency Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Friday withdrew the threat of new tariffs against Vietnam following a bilateral agreement that saw Hanoi promise to refrain from improper manipulation of its currency. Closing the book on an investigation launched during the Trump administration, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said that the handshake deal between the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the State Bank of Vietnam sufficiently addressed concerns that Vietnam's currency policy unfairly hampered U.S. companies. "Vietnam's agreement with Treasury provides a satisfactory resolution of the matter subject to this investigation," the agency said in a draft Federal Register notice. "The...

