Shuttered Mo. Medical Pot Co. Ordered To Pay Back Investors

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A closed Missouri medical marijuana clinic has been ordered to pay back investors for a portion of their losses after the state securities commissioner found it sold $520,000 of unregistered securities in the form of investment contracts. According to a consent order from July 16, Green Clinic LLC has not repaid $120,000 to Missouri investors, or $400,000 to investors from other states, after experiencing significant difficulties after it launched in late 2018. The company was ordered to pay $52,000 in restitution and a civil penalty of $15,000, which will be waived if the company complies with a restitution payment schedule, per...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS