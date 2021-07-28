How Tax Code Changes Affect State AG Settlement Talks

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Settling with a state attorney general often comes with significant costs. These have historically included attorney fees, civil penalties — or other large payments in lieu of penalties — and restitution to consumers. Yet companies rarely, if ever, face questions in settlement negotiations about whether they intend to deduct those payments from their tax bills. State attorneys general have had no reason to ask — until now. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced long-awaited final regulations interpreting key amendments to the Internal Revenue Code regarding the deductibility of certain payments made to,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS