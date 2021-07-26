Firms Open Wallets To Fight Financial Crime, Study Says

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 3:19 PM BST) -- Banks and investment firms are typically investing about £374,000 ($515,000) annually to ensure their systems are resilient against financial crime, but their technology could be creating more workloads, a legal business said in a survey published Monday. Of the amount companies in Britain set aside to block financial crime, about 18% is used to prevent money laundering, followed by fraud, at 17.5%, and sanctions abuse, about 16%, DWF Group PLC said of its survey of 300 financial crime decision-makers. Respondents to the survey, which was conducted in February, came from a cross-section of the financial services sector — including 38% from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS