Financial Adviser Gets 4 Years For Fraudulent Trading

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 2:44 PM BST) -- A financial consultant who "robbed Peter to pay Paul" was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for defrauding creditors while advising on investments, mortgages and pensions and accepting £1.9 million ($2.6 million) in client deposits without authorization. Ian James Hudson was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading and carrying out regulated activities through his business, Richmond Associates, between January 2008 and July 2019 without authorization by the Financial Conduct Authority. Judge David Tomlinson said the losses that Hudson inflicted on his victims through the "prolonged period of dishonest behavior" he used to persuade vulnerable...

