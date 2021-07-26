UK Broker Group Plots EU Growth With New Dublin Base

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 11:55 AM BST) -- British insurance investment vehicle Ardonagh Group said on Monday that it has established an office in Ireland as it plots further acquisitions across Europe in the coming year. Ardonagh, which is made up of 16 brands including retail broking giant Swinton Insurance, said it already had a "pipeline" of potential deals. The company said that Ardonagh Europe will be led by Conor Brennan, the chief executive of Arachas Corporate Brokers Ltd. Ardonagh bought Arachas in June 2020. "The launch today of Ardonagh Europe signals our continued focus on increasing our global footprint," David Ross, chief executive of Ardonagh Group, said. "We...

