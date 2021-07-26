Watchdogs Find 95% Of Britons Live Within 2KM Of Free ATM

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 2:23 PM BST) -- More than 95% of Britons live within two kilometers of a free-to-use cash machine, two watchdogs have said in the first of a series of regular reports mapping out ready access to money. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Payment Systems Regulator said on Friday that, in the three months to March 2021, 95.6% of the U.K. population lived within two kilometers of a cash point. Only a slightly higher number, or, 99.7%, lived within five kilometers of an ATM. The regulator said that 95.4% lived within two kilometers of a free cash machine and 99.7% lived within five kilometers of...

