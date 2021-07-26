FCA Warns Consumers Of Unauthorized Cryptocurrency Firm

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 12:12 PM BST) -- The City watchdog said on Monday that a cryptocurrency firm is operating without authorization in the U.K. and warned consumers of the risks of investing in digital assets. The Financial Conduct Authority said it believes that London-based CoinBurp Ltd. was intending to launch a cryptocurrency on Monday called $BURP Token despite not being authorized by the watchdog. "Crypto-tokens can become very difficult to sell or may significantly reduce in value — and consumers that invest in them should be prepared to lose all their money," the FCA warned. The regulator also said that it believes the company is planning to launch...

