FCA Streamlines Prudential Rules For Investment Firms

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 3:27 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority set out rules on Monday that will create a single prudential regime for all investment firms authorized in Britain in an attempt to lower barriers to entry and create better competition in the market. The City watchdog set out capital requirements for investment companies that it proposes will apply from January 2022. The near-final rules will introduce an Investment Firms Prudential Regime, which will require companies in the sector to maintain sufficient capital and have adequate risk controls. The rules will apply to all U.K. firms that the FCA has authorized under the European Union's Markets in Financial...

