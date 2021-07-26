Gov't Floats Tax Fix To Revamp Judges' Pension Scheme

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 5:26 PM BST) -- The government has proposed an overhaul of pension schemes for judges in Britain that would remove an unpopular tax rule as it seeks to fix retention problems in the judiciary. The Ministry of Justice said on Friday that it has floated reforms to existing judicial pensions arrangements, which will revamp the way in which judges save for their retirement. The proposals include ensuring that pension benefits accrued by members of the judiciary do not count toward their annual or lifetime tax, the amount of income that is not taxed. This will provide "significant benefits to judges," the government department said....

