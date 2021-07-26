Allergan Hits Generic Cos. With Patent Suits Over Viberzi

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Allergan USA Inc. has filed patent infringement suits in Delaware federal court to stop a number of Indian competitors from making generic versions of its irritable bowel syndrome drug Viberzi. In four lawsuits filed Friday, Allergan targeted MSN Laboratories Private Ltd., Hetero Labs Ltd. and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. — all of which are based in Hyderabad — Mumbai-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and New Jersey-based Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., whose parent company is based in Ahmedabad. Allergan said the companies' applications seeking approval to make generic versions of Viberzi, which treats irritable bowel syndrome in adults, infringes its patent on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS