MoFo Continues DC Office Expansion With Fintech Pro

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau attorney who built Reed Smith LLP's financial technology practice is the eighth partner this year to join Morrison & Foerster LLP's Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Monday Maria Earley joined Morrison & Foerster's financial services and fintech groups after working as a partner at Reed Smith, according to Morrison & Foerster. Earley said in a statement Monday that Morrison & Foerster has "exceptional" financial services and fintech practices and "a unique culture." "I look forward to working with my new colleagues and leveraging my public and private sector experience to represent clients across a...

