GC's Talks With Worker Who Sued For Age Bias Not Privileged

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal court refused to let a steel company's general counsel avoid giving a deposition in a former worker's age bias suit, ruling that the lawyer's discussions with the ex-employee about perceived discrimination weren't privileged. U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg ruled Friday that attorney-client privilege didn't attach to a Commercial Steel Treating Corp. in-house lawyer's conversations with former human resources director Greg Schankin, because Schankin didn't appear to be asking for legal advice. Commercial Steel claimed that the conversations between Schankin and Jeff Myles — the in-house counsel for the steel company and other companies owned by HCI Equity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS