Senate Confirms Biden Pick For DOJ Environmental Chief

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed with a bipartisan majority President Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's environmental division, a former Reed Smith LLP partner. Todd Kim was confirmed by lawmakers by a vote of 58-41 for the role of assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division. Kim will have an important role in defending and enforcing Biden's environmental initiatives, which will likely include climate change-related regulations and environmental justice actions to water quality rules and beyond. Since Biden's first week in office, Kim has been serving as the U.S. Department of Energy's deputy...

