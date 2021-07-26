Girardi Ch. 7 Trustee Must Give Discovery In Contempt Fight

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday ordered the Girardi Keese law firm's bankruptcy trustee to hand over documents to two of the firms' ex-partners who say they need the information to defend themselves at a contempt hearing related to claims they covered up the alleged theft of $2 million in client settlement funds. The bankruptcy trustee liquidating the firm's assets, Elissa Miller, had balked at discovery requests from former Girardi Keese partners David Lira and Keith Griffin, saying it could be time-consuming and expensive given the other demands on the bankruptcy. Attorneys for Lira and Griffin had urged U.S. District Judge...

