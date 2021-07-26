Review Group Slams 'Specious' Sun Pharma Skin Drug Patent

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Sun Pharmaceutical's patent for Levulan Kerastick, which uses light photodynamic therapy to treat skin conditions, "seems to be an inequitable extension of valid patent rights granted by the U.S. government," according to a new report issued Monday. The report by International Patent Reviews LLC, a group that says it is focused on identifying patents filed by drugmakers that don't represent novel inventions — stated that Sun Pharma has been unfairly holding on to the technology surrounding Levulan Kerastick for about 46 years. Sun Pharma filed a new drug application for Levulan Kerastick in 1998, and the latest patent on the company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS