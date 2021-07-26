NM Appeals Court Backs Award Of Medical Pot License

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The New Mexico Court of Appeals has struck a blow against the state Department of Health's attempts to assert control over the medical marijuana industry, ruling that the agency lacked the authority to use its own internal rules and guidelines to evaluate and reject state cannabis dispensary applications. In an opinion issued Thursday, a three-judge panel unanimously rejected a broad interpretation of state marijuana laws that would grant the DOH broad authority to more tightly control the operation and expansion of cannabis dispensaries. The court instead held that state regulators could only evaluate dispensary applications according to legislatively defined criteria....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS