Nevada Panel Calls Pot Consultant's Interest Award Improper

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Nevada appellate panel has partially reversed a ruling awarding compound interest to a cannabis consulting company in its dispute with a cultivator over certain fees, finding a lower court violated the agreement by awarding both pre- and post-judgment interest on unpaid fees. The panel agreed with Vegas Valley Growers LLC that a Clark County court went against the cannabis cultivator's agreement with Medicine Man Technologies Inc. by awarding Medicine Man post-judgment interest of 18% on unpaid monthly fees of more than $2.7 million and out-of-pocket costs of more than $12,000. The March 2020 award created a compound interest, which is...

