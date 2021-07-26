New FTC Mergers Approach Raises Risks For Buyers, Sellers

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission voted on July 21[1] to repeal a long-standing policy that had eliminated "prior approval" obligations for future transactions and changed the risk profile for FTC reviews and settlements. The FTC appears poised to insist on such provisions in future merger settlements, providing it with significantly greater authority to review and block future transactions of companies subject to these settlements. Parties should take this change into account when negotiating antitrust risk provisions in transaction agreements going forward. In its 1995 policy statement,[2] the FTC announced that it would no longer routinely require prior approval of certain future acquisitions...

