Solarisbank Eyes Expansion With Fintech Merger And $224M

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- German banking-as-a-service platform Solarisbank said Monday it raised €190 million ($224 million) in financing and will combine with fellow European banking platform Contis to create "a pan-European banking-as-a-service champion." Including the latest round, Solarisbank AG has raised roughly €350 million since its 2016 founding, the announcement said. The latest round values the financial technology company at €1.4 billion. Solarisbank focuses on so-called "embedded finance," in which enterprises can integrate financial services into their offerings. The company's technology is based in Amazon Web Service's cloud, and it recently expanded into markets in France, Italy and Spain, the announcement said. Solarisbank said it's...

