Bankruptcy Ruling Highlights Growing Use Of Chapter 15

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- This article discusses the recent decision in In re: Norske Skogindustrier ASA,[1] where the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York held that a foreign representative in a case under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code can rely on the Bankruptcy Code's statute of limitations tolling provision to extend the deadline under foreign bankruptcy law to commence avoidance litigation. The decision illustrates the increasing extent to which the now 15-year-old Chapter 15 has become an invaluable resource for the representatives of foreign debtors in cross-border bankruptcy cases. Tolling of Deadlines in Bankruptcy Section 108(a) of the Bankruptcy Code...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS