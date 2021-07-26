After Girardi, Calif. Bar Eyes Random Trust Account Audits

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California, facing accusations it mishandled investigations into allegations that plaintiffs lawyer Thomas V. Girardi stole from his clients, announced Monday it will consider conducting random audits of client trust accounts and updating the rules and laws that underpin its discipline system. The bar has formed a special committee to study those and other proposals to better protect client trust accounts, like those that Girardi has been accused of pillaging for decades. Lawmakers are threatening the bar's funding, calling for an outside probe and a public explanation of why it failed to discipline Girardi all those years....

