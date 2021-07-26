EPA Will Bolster Power Plant Water Pollution Rule

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said it will review the Trump administration's rollback of part of an Obama-era rule that set the first federal limits on the levels of toxic metals in wastewater that can be discharged from power plants. Last August, the EPA weakened the Obama-era Effluent Limitations Guidelines and Standards rule by postponing compliance dates and loosening the technology requirements for wastewater treatment, among other things. But now the EPA says it wants to bolster certain wastewater pollution discharge limits. "EPA is committed to science-based policy decisions to protect our natural resources and public health," EPA Administrator...

