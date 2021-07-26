Goldberg Segalla Beats Suit By Atty Who Left Early For Yoga

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A fired Goldberg Segalla LLP partner's "dishonesty, low productivity, and poor leadership" gave the firm plenty of cause to terminate him — cause the firm didn't need because he was an at-will employee — a California federal judge said before dismissing the data privacy attorney's breach of contract suit Friday. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez determined after a June bench trial that John F. Stephens failed to tell the firm about his involvement in a civil lawsuit related to an alleged assault and battery; that he billed hundreds of hours fewer per year than he had estimated prior to his hiring; and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS