Pressure Grows On Irish Insurers As Injury Claims Fall

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 2:35 PM BST) -- A state body for adjudicating on personal injury cases in Ireland said that claims have fallen 16% in a year, adding that the time is now right for insurers to pass on savings to policyholders. The Personal Injury Assessment Board said in its annual report that it handled 26,000 new claim applications in 2020, down from just over 31,000 in 2019. And payouts fell from €275 million ($325 million) to €206 million in the same period. Numbers of claims and the size of payouts have been falling since 2018, the assessment board said. Yet the country has been gripped by rising...

