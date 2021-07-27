BoE Regulator Updates Rules For Foreign Bank Groups

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 12:12 PM BST) -- The Bank of England's regulatory arm has clarified its criteria for determining which overseas financial services companies can operate in Britain now that it has left the European Union, including updated rules on operational resilience and transparency. The Prudential Regulation Authority said on Monday that it has updated its rules for banks and investment companies that are part of a group based outside Britain. The watchdog clarified that its rules governing operational resilience — how well a bank can withstand unexpected financial shocks — will be applied to the whole corporate group rather than on a branch-by-branch basis. The rules came into force on Monday....

