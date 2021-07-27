Gowling Guides L&G Trustee On £925M Pension Deal

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 1:06 PM BST) -- Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd. said on Tuesday that it has insured £925 million ($1.3 billion) of liabilities in its own staff pension scheme, protecting the benefits of 4,800 members. The insurer said the so-called assured payment policy deal will safeguard members of the Legal & General Group UK Pension and Assurance Fund against investment risks that could affect its employees' benefits. It is only the third time that L&G has sold an assured payment policy deal, a new type of pension risk transfer arrangement. The insurer said it hoped that such an arrangement would provide an alternative to a full...

