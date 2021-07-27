FCA To Demand IT Data From Firms After Systems Failures

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 12:54 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog has said that investment platforms must hand over data on disruption to their IT services to allow it to take action after a series of recent failures hit retail customers and damaged confidence in the market. The Financial Conduct Authority said in a so-called Dear CEO letter to investment platforms published on Monday that there have been "clear examples of severe but plausible operational disruptions" that have caused harm to individual investors, who have been more active during the coronavirus pandemic. Among companies in the sector to have suffered systems crashes were investment platforms AJ Bell and Hargreaves...

