Credit Suisse Blames Archegos Loss On Management Failures

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 12:12 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse said on Thursday that its managers failed to properly monitor risks that ultimately led to 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion) in losses at the Swiss lender when Archegos Capital imploded — contributing to a 78% profit drop in its results for the second quarter. Managers at Credit Suisse had a "lackadaisical attitude" and a "lack of accountability," a scathing review by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has found. (iStock) An independent investigation concluded that managers at Credit Suisse Group AG had a "lackadaisical attitude" and a "lack of accountability." As a result, they failed to effectively manage...

