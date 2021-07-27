Credit Suisse Appoints Goldman Partner To Head Up Risk

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 10:17 PM BST) -- Following a pledge from Credit Suisse's chairman to reassess risk after a pair of scandals bled the Swiss institution of billions, the bank announced Tuesday it has appointed a Goldman Sachs partner as its new chief risk officer. David Wildermuth will join Credit Suisse from Goldman no later than Feb. 1 and will be based in Zurich, reporting directly to group CEO Thomas Gottstein, the firm said. He will also be a member of the bank's executive board. Wildermuth is currently based in New York as a deputy chief risk officer at Goldman, where he has worked in credit and risk-related...

