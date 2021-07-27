FCA Eases Rules To Give Flexibility To Large SPAC Deals

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 3:05 PM BST) -- Britain's markets regulator amended rules on Tuesday to allow special purpose acquisition companies raising at least £100 million ($140 million) to ditch a safeguard that is unpopular with investors in a move to entice businesses to seek stock exchange listings in London. The Financial Conduct Authority said that it has updated the U.K.'s Listing Rules to make it easier for so-called SPACs to float on the London Stock Exchange. The "blank check companies" are set up to raise capital during an initial public offering and then acquire an existing business that wants an alternative way to get listed on an exchange....

