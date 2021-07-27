Alsup OKs $5.9M Fees From Finjan, Slams Kramer Levin Attys

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Finjan Inc. must foot a $5.9 million portion of Juniper Networks' legal bill but doesn't deserve sanctions, U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled Monday, while noting that "in no way" does his order vindicate three Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP partners who represented Finjan in the patent infringement suit. Judge Alsup adopted in its entirety the May recommendation from special master Matthew Borden of Braunhagey & Borden LLP, rejecting Finjan's bid to nix the fees and Juniper's bid to score sanctions against the patent-licensing company. Borden had recommended that Finjan pay the networking infrastructure provider nearly $6 million in reasonable fees...

