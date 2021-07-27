Insurance Bill From German Floods Rises To €5.5B

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 4:51 PM BST) -- The insurance industry could face a bigger bill than initially expected from the flooding that hit Germany earlier this month, a trade body warned on Tuesday, as the scale of the devastation becomes increasingly clear. The German Insurance Association said it has raised its estimate of the potential insured losses from the floods to between €4.5 billion and €5.5 billion ($5.3 billion to $6.5 billion). Jörg Asmussen, chief executive of the association, said initial estimates of insured losses of between €4 billion and €5 billion only comprised claims from the worst hit areas of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia. The new estimates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS