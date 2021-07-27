Weil To Allow 2 Remote Work Days A Week

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP will allow attorneys to work remotely on Fridays and one other day of their choice once going into the office becomes mandatory again in the fall, it confirmed to Law360 Pulse Tuesday. The firm, which had previously announced that in-office work would return firmwide on Sept. 7, told U.S. partners in a memo that being physically present in the office will be mandatory three days a week, but that working from home will be allowed on Friday for everyone and that attorneys can also choose one other day in the week. Similar hybrid work policies have...

