Harris Touts Effort To Put Black Women On Circuit Courts

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday touted the Biden administration's efforts to strengthen the racial and gender diversity of the federal judiciary while addressing the 96th annual convention of the National Bar Association. Speaking during the virtual event's final day, Harris spoke about the importance of elections and the fight to combat some state-led efforts to enforce more voting restrictions. Voters opened the door for President Joe Biden to take historic steps to diversify the federal bench, she stressed, including putting multiple Black women in the circuit courts. "Voters called for more diversity and representation in our judicial system. They demanded...

