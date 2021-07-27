Look To Canada For Cheaper Drugs, Sens. Urge Biden Admin.

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of senators has called on the Biden administration to implement policies that would make it easier for Americans to personally buy certain prescription drugs from Canada to spur competition and drive down prices. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who chairs a key competition panel, and senior Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley led the call for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to back the increased importation of safe Canadian drugs. "Americans should be able to obtain affordable medications, and expanding access to safe and affordable drugs in Canada can make a difference by providing direct relief to the...

