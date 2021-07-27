Insurers Worry Planned EU Pensions Update Will Be Costly

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 4:52 PM BST) -- Insurers warned on Tuesday that the European Union's planned introduction of tougher rules for pension providers will be overly costly and should be paused until regulators get a better sense of how current regulations are working across member states. Insurance Europe, a trade body representing the sector, said that the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority's plan to reform the Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provision is premature and may be expensive. The 2016 rules impose stricter controls on fund providers wishing to transfer portfolios across national borders. But insurers urged the watchdog to hold off on implementing the new rules because...

