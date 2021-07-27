UK Antitrust Watchdog Clears IHS Markit, CME Joint Venture

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 4:41 PM BST) -- The Competitions and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that it has cleared a proposed joint venture between the after-trade service subsidiaries of financial information provider IHS Markit Ltd. and CME Group, a derivatives exchange. The decision gives a green light to the plan to combine MarkitSERV, part of IHS Markit, and CME's optimization business, which offers analysis to clients before and after a trade. The CMA launched a probe into the proposed joint venture in June as it considered whether the venture would result in a lessening of competition within any U.K. markets for goods or services. But the clearance means that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS