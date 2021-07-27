V&E-Led Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Plans $100M IPO

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Environmentally conscious Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. filed plans Tuesday to raise about $100 million in an initial public offering guided by Vinson & Elkins and underwriter's counsel Nelson Mullins. New York-based Stronghold did not have pricing terms for its planned IPO in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but said proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including buying miners and power generation assets. The company powers its Bitcoin mining through its own coal refuse power plant in Pennsylvania and in the process said it's remediating the impacts of coal activity from...

