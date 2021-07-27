Puerto Rico Fiscal Board Strikes $260M Bond Insurer Deal

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board said Tuesday it has finalized a deal with a pair of bond insurers that will pay them and some holders of Puerto Rico infrastructure bonds $260 million in cash and a potential cut of future sales and rum tax revenues. The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico announced they had filed a revised version of their plan to restructure the island's debt to reflect the deal with Ambac and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co., which will settle more than $1.9 billion in bond claims and may pave the way for the plan to head to...

