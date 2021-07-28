Fed. Circ. Told Arthrex Fix Gives 'Only A Speculative Benefit'

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- DynaEnergetics has said it doesn't want a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating the original claims in its fracking patent remanded to the board for review by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director under the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex ruling. DynaEnergetics Europe GmbH told a three-judge appeals panel it was waiving its right for an Arthrex remand in a supplemental brief filed July 23 in an appeal brought by Hunting Titan Inc., which brought the challenge to the patent at the PTAB after DynaEnergetics sued for infringement. The board's decision invalidated the original claims and denied DynaEnergetics' motion to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS